How to Make Animated (GIF) Heatmaps in R

By Nathan Yau

Using color as the visual encoding, show changes over time in two dimensions.

While small multiples allow you to see all of the data at once, animation can sometimes make it easier to see changes over time. In this tutorial, you use a heatmap as the foundation of the graphic and go from there.

Nathan Yau is a statistician who works primarily with visualization. He earned his PhD in statistics from UCLA, is the author of two best-selling books — Data Points and Visualize This — and runs FlowingData. Introvert. Likes food. Likes beer.