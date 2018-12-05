How to Make an Interactive Map of Geographic Paths
With latitude and longitude coordinates, there are a number of ways to map geographic data using D3.js and Leaflet.
This tutorial shows several ways of visualizing geographic point data using JavaScript. You’ll visualize the data in a web browser using JavaScript libraries D3 and Leaflet and learn how to:
- Visualize all the point data
- Visualize the running routes by joining the points
- Use opacity to get a sense of the most popular routes
- Animate the points along the routes
- Show the routes on a interactive map
To access this full tutorial and download the source code you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)
Membership
Gain instant access to step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials for insight and presentation — all while supporting an independent site. Source code and data is included so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.
Members also recieve a weekly newsletter, The Process, which looks more closely at the tools, the rules, and the guidelines and how they work in practice.
See samples of everything you gain access to:
More Tutorials See All →
How to Make an Interactive Area Graph with Flare
You’ve seen the NameExplorer from the Baby Name Wizard by …
Small Multiples in R
Make a lot of charts at once, line them up in a grid, and you can make quick comparisons across several categories.
How to Make a Heatmap – a Quick and Easy Solution
A heatmap is a literal way of visualizing a table of numbers, where you substitute the numbers with colored cells. This is a quick way to make one in R.