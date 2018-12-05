Tutorials  /  , ,

How to Make an Interactive Map of Geographic Paths

By Peter Cook

With latitude and longitude coordinates, there are a number of ways to map geographic data using D3.js and Leaflet.

This tutorial shows several ways of visualizing geographic point data using JavaScript. You’ll visualize the data in a web browser using JavaScript libraries D3 and Leaflet and learn how to:

  • Visualize all the point data
  • Visualize the running routes by joining the points
  • Use opacity to get a sense of the most popular routes
  • Animate the points along the routes
  • Show the routes on a interactive map

