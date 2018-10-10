How to Make an Animated Pyramid Chart with D3.js
Compare distributions side-by-side with a pyramid chart. Observe the change over the years by animating it.
A pyramid chart is useful when presenting a distribution for two different categories (such as male/female). Essentially, it consists of two bar charts, placed side-by-side with the left one flipped so that their baselines meet.
When animated, the moving pyramid makes for a distinctive visual.
In this tutorial, you visualize US life expectancy data from 1980 to 2050. One side of the chart will show data for females and the other side for males. You will be able to select which year to view and be able to click a play button to cycle through the years.
