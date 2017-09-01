Based on data from the Dartmouth Flood Observatory, Lazaro Gamio for Axios mapped thirty years of a major flooding. The deeper the orange, the more extreme the flooding was.
Thirty years of floods
Favorites
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014
It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.
Famous Movie Quotes as Charts
In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute selected the 100 most memorable quotes from American cinema, and …