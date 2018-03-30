SimCity-like views using satellite imagery

By Nathan Yau  /  Posted to Maps  /  Tags: ,

Maps typically show a view from straight above, which is good for navigation and to see regional patterns over large areas. However, missing out on the extra dimension of height can mean missing out on context. Robert Simmon for Planet Labs shows off some work in getting the less abstract perspective at a large scale.

