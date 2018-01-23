The Demographics of Others
I think we can all benefit from knowing a little more about others who aren’t like us (or who are), no matter how small the tidbits. In the graphic below, select sex, age group, and race to see the demographics of others.
The percentages are based on estimates from the 2016 American Community Survey. Each grid represents 100 percent, and each cell represents a percentage point.
Where you do you fit in this picture?
Notes
- The aggregates are based on estimates from the 2016 American Community Survey. I grabbed the data from IPUMS, which provides tools to easily download survey data.
- I prepared and analyzed the data in R.
- I made the interactive with d3.js.
Chart Type Used
Square Pie Chart
Instead of using angle to represent parts of a whole, the square version uses, well, squares.
