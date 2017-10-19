Mapping happiness

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Gallup surveyed Americans about their well-being across various factors. National Geographic gets into some of the geographic breakdowns.

While Gallup’s survey doesn’t attempt to explain why individuals feel the way they do, it does expose some commonalities among the lives of Americans. Respondents from the lowest ranked states were more likely to report worse physical and financial health: They were more likely to smoke, be obese, and have little interest in life. They also reported not having enough money to buy food or healthcare.

You can grab the data from the Gallup site here.

