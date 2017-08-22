C’est la vis, teaching kids how to visualize data

Posted to Statistical Visualization  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

By adulthood, it’s expected that we can read charts to some degree. You’re supposed to know how visual encodings map to data and then interpret. I don’t remember actually learning how to do that though. Do you? C’est la vis is a research project and app by Basak Alper from NASA JPL and Nathalie Riche from Microsoft Research that aims to help kids learn how charts work and help teachers create a curriculum that’s useful.

Hear about their work on the latest Data Stories podcast. A lot of the lessons learned can cross over to teaching grown ups visualization too.

