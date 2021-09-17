Nightingale has a kid’s section with printable visualization activities. Get the kids started early while they absorb information like a sponge.
Data visualization activities for kids
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Map of Best Breweries in America, 2018
RateBeer puts out a list every year for top 100 breweries in the world. Here are the states that cracked the list.
Years You Have Left to Live, Probably
The individual data points of life are much less predictable than the average. Here’s a simulation that shows you how much time is left on the clock.
Relationship Status Geography
Some places attract young singles, whereas others attract married couples and families. I was curious how this varied across the country, so I mapped it.