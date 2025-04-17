American Crying

People cry for different reasons and some tend to cry more than others. What makes people cry the most? In a recent YouGov survey, Americans were asked, given a circumstance, how likely they would cry on a scale from very likely to not at all likely.



As expected, overall, more women answered that they were very or somewhat likely to cry than men did.

Death is at the top of the list. Feeling embarrassed is at the bottom. The biggest differences between men and women were with stress, arguments, and failure.

The survey is self-reported, so it is what people admit to, but the results seem to make sense. I am glad men are in touch with their sensitive side when chopping onions.

