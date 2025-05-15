Married by When

There is no exact time when everyone gets married. You have your own timeline. I have mine. However, we can see when it tends to happen by the percentage of people who married at least once, given their age. The chart below takes this one more step with demographic groups in the United States.

Source: American Community Survey, 2019-2023



The overall population reaches a married majority by 31 years old.

But check out the differences. Men marry later (curve shifts down). Black people marry at the lowest rates (curve shifts down a lot). Asian people marry at the highest rates (curve climbs steeply).

I’m Asian, so that steep rise is especially amusing to me. It checks out anecdotally. Where are you on the curve?

