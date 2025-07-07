Map of alerts from the National Weather Service

We are seeing in real-time why the National Weather Service, a part of NOAA, grows in importance as extreme weather grows more common. Currently, shown in the map of alerts above:

A Moderate Risk of flash flooding has been issued for central Texas for ongoing impactful flash flooding, which may hamper recovery efforts. An enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms in effect for portions of the Plains today. Severe wind gusts and damaging hail are the main threats. T.D. Chantal continues across the Mid-Atlantic with local flash flooding possible. Extreme heat in the West.

Stay safe.