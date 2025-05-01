Measles vaccine effectiveness

Despite what some say, the measles vaccine saves lives and is not associated with autism. For Our World in Data, Saloni Dattani charts the effectiveness.

Side effects, like a mild fever or rash, do happen but are usually minor and short-lived. More serious reactions can occur, but these risks are rare and less likely than if the child actually got measles. It’s also important to be clear about what isn’t linked to the vaccine. The comprehensive evidence we have shows no association with autism, developmental delays, brain damage, or other conditions like asthma or diabetes.