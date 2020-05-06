It’d be great if we could conjure a vaccine or a “cure” seemingly out of nowhere just like in the movies. Unfortunately, there’s a necessary process involved to make sure that something works and that it is safe to distribute to billions of people. For New York Times Opinion, Stuart A. Thompson shows typical vaccine timelines, which can take decades, against hopeful coronavirus vaccine timelines.
Possible vaccine timelines
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Interactive: How Americans Get to Work
The way that people get around can say a lot about how a place is made up. Here’s an interactive map that shows how people get to work in America.
Guessing Names Based on What They Start With
I’m terrible at names, but maybe data can help. Put in your sex, the decade when you were born, and start putting in your name. I’ll try to guess before you’re done.