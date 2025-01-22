Young and alone

John Burn-Murdoch, for Financial Times (paywalled), breaks down data from the American Time Use Survey to show the increase in time spent alone, specifically among young people.

The x-axis represents years from 2004 through 2022, and the y-axis shows the percentage of free time spent alone. Each age group gets a chart. The slopes for the younger age groups are steeper than the older ones.

The closing gap between men and women as they get older and the eventual flip at 65+ is interesting. I suspect a lot of that is from women marrying younger than men and men dying earlier, respectively.

See also: how people spend their time, given age and alone time within our days.