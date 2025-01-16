Color picker with R

As we have learned over the years, there can never be enough color-picking tools. This one by Claus Wilke, powered by R in the backend, lets you poke around in the HCL space to put together your color palette.

The app visualizes colors either along the hue-chroma plane for a given luminance value or along the luminance-chroma plane for a given hue. Colors can be entered by specifying the hue (H), chroma (C), and luminance (L) values via sliders, by entering an RGB hex code, or by clicking on a color in the hue-chroma or luminance-chroma plane. It is also possible to select individual colors and add them to a palette for comparison and future reference.

It’s slow-ish when compared to other web-based color pickers, but it’s kind of neat to see R run in the browser.