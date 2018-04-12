Apps  /  ,

Visualization color picker, based on perception research

Apr 12, 2018

The colors you choose to visualize data can completely shift what you convey to a reader. With an ominous color palette, a graphic meant to be light and fun comes off the wrong way. Or the other way around. You wouldn’t use Comic Sans for your résumé (right…?), so choose colors that fit the topic. Viz Palette, made by Elijah Meeks and Susie Lu, aims to make the choosing part easier.

It’s still up to you to figure out the right overall scheme, but Viz Palette takes care of the stuff in between, such as designing for color blindness and perceptually evenly-spaced shades. It also includes a “color report” that points out shades that might look the same in various situations.

While there are many color-picking tools (I typically stick to four.), they are often too simple, overly-complicated, or research-centric. This one seems to strike a good balance for practicality.

Favorites

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?

Life expectancy changes

The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.

The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2011

I almost didn’t make a best-of list this year, but …

One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways

“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?