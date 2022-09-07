In the never-ending quest to find the perfect color scheme for any given situation at any given moment, Coolors is another set of tools to find the right shades for your application. The twist is that there’s a generator that shows you schemes based on inputs, such as a certain hue or a photograph. There is also a list of trending palettes.
Color palette generator
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Never Been Married
Some people never get married, and some wait longer than others. Let’s look at these people.
What Makes People the Most Happy
It’s in the details of 100,000 moments. I analyzed the crowd-sourced corpus to see what brought the most smiles.
Basketball Stat Cherry Picking
Wow your friends during the game with random win percentages, based on various player stats.