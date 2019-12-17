Color scheme selections are nice and all, but they’re even better when viewed in context. It’s part of ColorBrewer’s charm, in the context of maps. Happy Hues offers color schemes in the context of a web page. A combination of this plus Viz Palette would be killer.
Color palettes browsable in context
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Constructed Career Paths from Job Switching Data
Shifting from one occupation to another can take a swing in the career path. Given your current job, what paths could you take? Here are some constructed possibilities.
Peak Non-Creepy Dating Pool
Based on the “half-your-age-plus-seven” rule, the range of people you can date expands with age. Combine that with population counts and demographics, and you can find when your non-creepy dating pool peaks.
What Alcohol People Around the World Drink
Americans get most of their alcohol from beer, but it’s not like that everywhere.