Higher margins with fewer hospital staff, not the best mix

Many hospitals in the United States are for-profit, which itself is not a bad thing, but problems arise when patient care suffers because of profit optimizations. For Bloomberg Businessweek, Caleb Melby and Noah Buhayar turn their attention to HCA Healthcare, the country’s largest hospital chain, and how staffing choices appear to appear to over-prioritize margins.
