A global map of climate change can make a few degrees of rising temperature seem trivial. It just doesn’t look like that much. So, for the Pudding, Derek Taylor used forecasts from a study by Hylke Beck and team that used climate zones. Cities are placed in one of four zones to start and you can see where the end up.

According to Beck’s estimates, Moscow might be the only city left (from the included cities) in the cold zone in 2070. That seems concerning.