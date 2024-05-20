Visualization of flying into a black hole

Assuming you were still alive flying into a black hole, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center visualized what the views might look like.



In this visualization of a flight toward a supermassive black hole, labels highlight many of the fascinating features produced by the effects of general relativity along the way. Produced on a NASA supercomputer, the simulation tracks a camera as it approaches, briefly orbits, and then crosses the event horizon — the point of no return — of a monster black hole much like the one at the center of our galaxy.

Watch the tour in the video below.