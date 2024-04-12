Access to nature where you live

April 12, 2024

NatureQuant processes and analyzes satellite imagery to quantify people’s access to nature. They call it a NatureScore. For the Washington Post, Harry Stevens mapped and charted the scores across the United States. At first glance, the map looks a lot like population density, but the better comparison is in how cities with similar population densities look next to each other.

