Access to nature where you live

NatureQuant processes and analyzes satellite imagery to quantify people’s access to nature. They call it a NatureScore. For the Washington Post, Harry Stevens mapped and charted the scores across the United States. At first glance, the map looks a lot like population density, but the better comparison is in how cities with similar population densities look next to each other.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Why People Visit the Emergency Room
These are the top 250 products that people injure themselves on or with in a year.
Who Funds the World Health Organization
A couple of weeks ago — or maybe it was a couple of years ago, I’m not sure — the administration announced it would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization. Here’s what that does to the overall picture.
Million to One Shot, Doc
Between 2009 and 2014, there were an estimated 17,968 visits to the emergency room for things stuck in a rectum. Here are those things’ stories.