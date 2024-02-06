Deep Sea Vision, an ocean exploration company based in South Carolina, announced Saturday that it captured compelling sonar images of what could be Earhart’s aircraft at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.
The discovery was made possible by a high-tech unmanned underwater drone and a 16-member crew, which surveyed more than 5,200 square miles of ocean floor between September and December.
Researchers might have found Amelia Earhart’s crashed plane
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.
Who Funds the World Health Organization
A couple of weeks ago — or maybe it was a couple of years ago, I’m not sure — the administration announced it would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization. Here’s what that does to the overall picture.
How the Longest Running Shows Rated Over Episodes
Most television shows don’t get past the first season, but there are some that manage to stick around. These are the 175 longest running shows on IMDb that have ratings.