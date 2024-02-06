Researchers might have found Amelia Earhart’s crashed plane

February 6, 2024

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , , ,

For NPR, Juliana Kim reports:

Deep Sea Vision, an ocean exploration company based in South Carolina, announced Saturday that it captured compelling sonar images of what could be Earhart’s aircraft at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

The discovery was made possible by a high-tech unmanned underwater drone and a 16-member crew, which surveyed more than 5,200 square miles of ocean floor between September and December.

Chart Type Used

Heatmap