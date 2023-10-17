Most Common Causes of Death, by Age
This is how the most common causes have changed over time, for people aged 0 to 85 in the United States.
This is what I originally wanted to do when I was looking at shifting causes of death but I got sidetracked. Then Jonas Schöley pointed to his paper (pdf) that studied mortality for France through 1999. So of course I had to see what the United States looks like.
The data comes from the CDC. Charts and analysis in R, editing in Illustrator.
