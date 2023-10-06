There is going to be a solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The moon will only partially block out the sun in most areas (if at all), but for a select few in the right path, it’ll go all dark for a few minutes. Andy Woodruff mapped the path of full eclipse-ness.
Following the path of the 2024 solar eclipse
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Unemployment and Occupation
Unemployment has hit some industries more than others. Here’s how the most recent estimates compare against last year’s.
Television Genres Over Time
Here’s how the distribution of genres has changed since 1945 up to present.
Change in Common Household Types in the U.S.
In the 1970s, the most common household type in the U.S. was a married couple with kids. Things are different now.