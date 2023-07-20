The SVG path element can be useful for drawing regular and irregular shapes. However, if you just look at how a path is defined, it’s not entirely clear how to use it. Nanda Syahrasyad made a visual guide to help you figure it out.
Understanding the SVG path element, a visual guide
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Mapping the Spread of Obesity
A look at the rise for each state over three decades, for men and women.
Who Still Smokes?
Two decades out from the first statewide ban on smoking in enclosed workplaces, here’s who still smokes.
What Alcohol People Around the World Drink
Americans get most of their alcohol from beer, but it’s not like that everywhere.