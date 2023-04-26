How little we save for retirement

Saving for retirement is a slow process with an end goal that can seem far away, especially if you’re young. So we put it off until later. Then time sneaks up on us, for many it seems, and we’re stuck having to work longer and rely heavily on Social Security. Over at USAFacts, we looked at how much Americans save and show how your savings compare.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How Much Minimum Wage Changed in Each State
Minimum wage has increased over the years, but by how much depends on where you live.
Restaurant Reopenings, a Comparison to Last Year
Restaurants are reopening for dining across the United States. Some states are doing it faster than others.
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.