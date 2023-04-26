How little we save for retirement

April 26, 2023

Saving for retirement is a slow process with an end goal that can seem far away, especially if you’re young. So we put it off until later. Then time sneaks up on us, for many it seems, and we’re stuck having to work longer and rely heavily on Social Security. Over at USAFacts, we looked at how much Americans save and show how your savings compare.