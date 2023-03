Bank Failures in the United States, Since 2001

Silicon Valley Bank was unable to fill its responsibilities, so the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over last week. With $209 billion in assets, the SVB failure was the biggest since Washington Mutual Bank’s in 2008. These are all the failures since 2001, scaled by amount of assets in 2023 dollars.

Jan. Feb. March April May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, CA $209,000m 2023 2022 2021 First State Bank, Barboursville, WV $176m 2020 City National Bank of New Jersey, Newark, NJ $141m 2019 2018 First NBC Bank, New Orleans, LA $5,785m 2017 First CornerStone Bank, King of Prussia, PA $129m 2016 Doral Bank, San Juan, PR $7,447m 2015 The National Republic Bank of Chicago, Chicago, IL $1,206m 2014 First National Bank, Edinburg, TX $3,981m 2013 Tennessee Commerce Bank, Franklin, TN $1,544m 2012 Superior Bank, Birmingham, AL $3,990m 2011 Westernbank Puerto Rico, Mayaguez, PR $16,382m 2010 Colonial Bank, Montgomery, AL $34,862m 2009 Washington Mutual Bank, Henderson, NV 2008 $426,586m NetBank, Alpharetta, GA, $3,607m 2007 2006 2005 Guaranty National Bank of Tallahassee, Tallahassee, FL $117m 2004 Southern Pacific Bank, Torrance, CA, $1,626m 2003 Hamilton Bank, National Association, Miami, FL, $2,162m 2002 Superior Bank, FSB, Hinsdale, IL, $3,885m 2001 SOURCE: FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Jan. Feb. March April May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. April July Oct. Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, CA $209,000m 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 First NBC Bank, New Orleans, LA $5,785m 2017 2016 Doral Bank, San Juan, PR $7,447m 2015 2014 First National Bank, Edinburg, TX, $3,981m 2013 2012 2011 Westernbank Puerto Rico, Mayaguez, PR $16,382m 2010 2009 Washington Mutual Bank, Henderson, NV 2008 $426,586m 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 Superior Bank, FSB, Hinsdale, IL, $3,885m 2001 Jan. April July Oct. SOURCE: FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION