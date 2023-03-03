Shooting down a floating balloon out on its lonesome seems like a straightforward task. It’s just a balloon after all. But it seemed to take a while to get that Chinese spy balloon down. For The Washington Post, William Neff, Leslie Shapiro and Dylan Moriarty explained the challenges and timing behind the task.
Shooting down the Chinese balloon
