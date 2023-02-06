I wasn’t paying much attention to the Chinese balloon that the U.S. shot down — until this graphic by JoElla Carman for NBC News floated by. The balloon was 200 feet tall, which makes the Thanksgiving parade Snoopy balloon look tiny and about equivalent to the wingspan of a Boeing 747.
Scale of the Chinese balloon
