Hospitalization rates for the unvaccinated

May 24, 2021

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , ,

Overall, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are down in the United States, but much of that is from vaccinations. When you look at only those who are not vaccinated, the rates are still high in many areas of the country. Dan Keating and Leslie Shapiro for The Washington Post show the differences.

Chart Type Used

Difference Chart