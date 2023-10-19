One of the most straightforward ways to help others better understand the scale of an unfamiliar place is to compare it to familiar places. For The Washington Post, Dylan Moriarty and Bonnie Berkowitz show Gaza next to a handful of major U.S. cities.
Gaza Strip size compared to U.S. cities
