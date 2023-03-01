Emissions from big electric trucks vs. gas vehicles

Based on estimates from CarbonCounter by the MIT Trancik Lab, electric vehicles typically produce less emissions than gas vehicles when you account for battery production and charging. However, when the batteries get bigger, like they do with large electric trucks, you start to see some overlap. Elena Shao, for The New York Times, used a beeswarm chart to compare the vehicle groups.
