Improving electric vehicle adoption rates

Gas-powered vehicles contribute a big part of total carbon production, so to get to carbon neutral, it’s essential that electrical vehicles eventually replace what’s on the road now. For Reuters, Feilding Cage, with illustrations by Samuel Granados, explains the challenges for wide adoption to actually happen in the United States.

The vehicles-on-the-road illustration to show percentages is a good mental link between data and reality. It reminds me of the vehicle recall visualization from NYT a while back.