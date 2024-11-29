Material requirements from EV batteries

To make batteries for electric vehicles, manufacturers require materials from all over the world. It’s not always clear how these materials are obtained. The Washington Post provides insights into the where and how with a set of maps and charts.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How Men and Women Spend Their Days
Using an oldie but goodie visualization format to look at time use between different groups.
Social Media Usage by Age
Here’s the breakdown by age for American adults in 2021, based on data from the Pew Research Center.