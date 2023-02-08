Cumulative points scored by LeBron James and other top scorers

February 8, 2023

Never fear, Sopan Deb, K.K. Rebecca Lai, and Eve Washington, for The New York Times, are on the case with a comparison of LeBron James’ scoring timeline against other top scorers. They also provide breakdowns of how James scored his points, which show an all-around game rather than a hard skew towards a single type of shot.

Line Chart