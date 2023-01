Tom Brady, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is 45 years old, which makes him the oldest player in the National Football League. Francesca Paris, for NYT’s The Upshot, places Brady’s age under the perspective of other occupations. For example, Lilian Thomas Burwell, who is an artist at 95 years old, is well in the upper percentile for those in her field (and the general population).

