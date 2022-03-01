Many countries have banned Russian aircraft from entering their airspace. Russian in turn has banned other countries. For Bloomberg, Mira Rojanasakul and Jin Wu mapped current bans and showed how flights have had to reroute.
Rerouted flights to avoid Russian airspace
