Charts showing Tom Brady’s standout career

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League, which ends a long career that stands out from the rest. As required by law, when it comes to sports records over time, The Upshot made four line charts that show cumulative stats for Brady and his peers.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Happiness and Health
When one goes down, so does the other. If only there were a way to keep more people healthy.
Where Your Job is Most Popular
Some jobs are common nationwide, because they are needed everywhere. Others are more specific to geography. See where job falls on the spectrum.
Goodbye, Mid-Range Shot
There’s a space on the basketball court called “mid-range.” It’s actually not off-limits. In fact, people used to shoot these so-called “mid-range” shots.