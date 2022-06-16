Cumulative 3-pointers for the Splash Brothers

June 16, 2022

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , ,

Tonight is game six of the NBA Finals. If the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics, the Warriors win it all and the season is done. So we almost went an entire playoffs without a cumulative multi-line chart that shows current and notable players. Luckily, NYT’s The Upshot got it done with cumulative three-pointers in career playoff games. That was close.

Chart Type Used

Line Chart