That’s a lot of email.
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.Join Now
Favorites
How You Will Die
So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.
Watching the Growth of Walmart
The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.
Air Quality Mapped Over Time
With wildfires burning in the western United States, smoke fills the air. This is an animation of the air quality during the past couple of months.