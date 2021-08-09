Age range of Olympians

Bonnie Berkowitz and Artur Galocha go with the strip plot to show the distribution of age for different Olympic events. If it’s longevity you’re looking for, go for the equestrian, sailing, shooting, and archery events. There’s still time.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Redefining Old Age
What is old? When it comes to subjects like health care and retirement, we often think of old in fixed terms. But as people live longer, it’s worth changing the definition.
Marrying Later, Staying Single Longer
Using a century of data, we watch the shift of marital status in the United States.