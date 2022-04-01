For The Washington Post, Bonnie Berkowitz and Artur Galocha report on several facets of Russia’s logistics, from poor protection, to poor communication, to vehicle breakdowns.
Russia’s logistics problems
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How People Like You Spend Their Time
Looking at American time use for various combinations of sex, age, and employment status, on weekdays and weekends.
All the Foreign Bodies That Got Stuck
Many things get stuck in people’s bodies. This is the percentage breakdown for the most common objects that end up in the emergency room.