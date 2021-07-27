Olympic medal tracker

The Bloomberg medal tracker is fun to look at. I think the graphics desk was instructed to use as many new-ish chart types as they could without alienating readers: the streamgraph, force-directed clusters, an international map grid, line-based isotype, and plenty of bubbles. I’m into it.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Surprise, Less Happiness During Pandemic
Since 1972, the General Social Survey has asked people about their happiness. It never changed much — until 2020 happened.
Marital Status by Age
Separately, we looked at marrying age, divorce rates, and those who never married. Now let’s look at marital status all together, with the addition of the widowed status.