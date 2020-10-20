Interactive data essays on climate change

In their second issue, Parametric Press focuses on climate change with a set of interactive data essays:

The articles explore the gamut of our climate’s past, present, and future, exploring not only what has happened (and is happening) but also what should happen, and what we as citizens should do to realize that future. In this issue you will find a personalized history of Earth’s CO2 record, a close look at disturbances in the floodplains in the Mekong Delta, an analysis of how YouTube and other digital streaming services impact the environment, along with critiques on potential carbon sequestration methods and an exploration of the corporations that are most responsible for getting us to where we are today.