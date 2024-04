One of the challenges of understanding the weight of climate change is that it’s a slow process. You likely won’t see the full effect in your lifetime. So, for The Tardigrade, Julia Janicki and Daisy Chung placed your timeline against others to show how your future and others’ futures differ.

Projections are from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and show the timeline up until you turn 100 years old. You might recognize the visual form, which is based on Ed Hawkins’ climate stripes.