It used to be that climate changed seemed like something far off in the future, like something that would only affect future generations. But it’s looking more urgent these days. For Reuters, Chris Canipe, Matthew Green and Sam Hart show the “fingerprints of climate change” we saw this year.
Climate change in 2020
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Years You Have Left to Live, Probably
The individual data points of life are much less predictable than the average. Here’s a simulation that shows you how much time is left on the clock.
Cost of College
We know that more education usually equals more income, but as the cost of education continues to rise, the challenge to earn a college degree also increases.