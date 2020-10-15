Covid-19 cases and state partisanship

From Dan Goodspeed, the bar chart race is back. The length of the bars represents Covid-19 case rates per state, and color represents partisanship. The animation currently starts on June 1 and runs through October 13. It plays out how most of us probably assumed at some level or another.
