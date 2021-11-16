Partisan gap in Covid death counts

David Leonhardt for The New York Times looked at the partisan gap for Covid deaths and cases. It keeps getting wider:

The brief version: The gap in Covid’s death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point.

In October, 25 out of every 100,000 residents of heavily Trump counties died from Covid, more than three times higher than the rate in heavily Biden counties (7.8 per 100,000). October was the fifth consecutive month that the percentage gap between the death rates in Trump counties and Biden counties widened.